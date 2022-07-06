Moser

REISING RADIO PARTNERS has appointed FRITZ MOSER to the newly created position of VP/GM. MOSER has been with REISING since 2018, and rises from the PD position Country WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3), Classic Hits WXCH (MOJO 102-9) and Classic Country WJCP.

Prior to joining REISING as KORN COUNTRY PD and afternoon host, MOSER held the same position at EMMIS Country WLHK (HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS, where she spent nine years. Before that, he worked at CUMULUS Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS.

Accolades include winning the 2015 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Award for station of the year, and the 2021 SPECTRUM AWARD at KORN COUNTRY.

MOSER tells ALL ACCESS he will be retaining his afternoon shift at KORN COUNTRY, and will soon be seeking an OM to take on some of his former duties.

He said, “Being presented with this opportunity is truly humbling ... It’s funny how quickly priorities can change. This role wasn’t even on my radar five years ago, and now I think it’s the most exciting challenge of my career. I’m looking forward to leading this team of pros."

