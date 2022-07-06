Tritonal

Electric Duo TRITONAL will soon release their 5th Studio Album COALESCE. Their latest single “Signals” featuring the UK singer and artist SARAH DE WARREN is out and “A deep sense of interconnectedness and love that we share together and need to remind ourselves of, especially in times of chaos,” is what CHAD & DAVE hope you take away from it.

Although CHAD & DAVE have played over 1000 shows in 5 continents, sold over 2 million tickets, racked up over 1 billion global streams, collaborated with the likes of THE CHAINSMOKERS, ELLIE GOULDING and CASH CASH (to name just a few!) it still feels like the guys of Tritonal are just getting started. ALL ACCESS' AUSTIN BESSEY got to chat with them about their journey so far. Click here to read all about it.

