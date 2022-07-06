Palladio (Photo: Pamela Littky)

Actor and musician SAM PALLADIO has joined the RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT roster for worldwide representation. The British star rose to fame playing Country singer GUNNAR SCOTT on the ABC-TV (and, later, CMT) series "NASHVILLE." PALLADIO, who has been working on songs for what will become his debut album, is co-managed by CHIP DORSCH in the company’s NASHVILLE office, and JESSICA LORD in LONDON.

"I’ve been blessed with an acting career that has allowed me to wear many hats and tell many stories," he said. "Music has always been my passion and a driving force for my creativity - from guitar lessons at 5 to garage bands in my teens. I dedicated this last couple of years to songwriting and trying to find my own unique voice. Drawing back the curtain, letting people in on family relationships, tragedies and telling my own story - that’s something that I’ve never done before until now. I’m incredibly excited about this next chapter and to be building the team that will help me share my music with the world."

Added DORSCH, "SAM is a perfect example of what is happening musically in NASHVILLE now – a melding of many styles of music. The approach for him sonically, visually and wholistically will be rooted in his British and U.S. influences. It is our hope that he will simultaneously be one of MUSIC CITY’s greatest imports and greatest exports. We are incredibly excited to be working with such a well-rounded artist to help bring his music to life."

