CUMULUS MEDIA will debut TALK VILLE, a SMALLVILLE television re-watch podcast to be hosted by series stars TOM WELLING and MICHAEL ROSENBAUM on JULY 13th. It will revisit each episode of the television series show by show, as WELLING and ROSENBAUM, who played LEX LUTHOR, re-watch SMALLVILLE and share information and anecdotes from behind the scenes. A new episode will drop each WEDNESDAY.

WELLING said, “I'm glad we're finally able to do this! Looking forward to rewatching the series, sharing stories, and revealing insights from my time on 'Smallville'”.

ROSENBAUM added, "'Smallville' was one of the most successful series on television and it’s the most successful thing I’ve ever been a part of. Re-watching these old episodes with TOM is like going back in time… and it’s a happy place."

