Sofia Vergara Is 50 Sunday (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (7/8) to WCFB/ORLANDO, WOKV-HD2 and WJGL-HD2/JACKSONVILLE Dir./Branding & Programming ELROY SMITH, WOBB/ALBANY, GA's AMADEUS, retired WLS-A/CHICAGO OM/PD PETER BOLGER, KURB-KVLO-KLAL/LITTLE ROCK PD RANDY CAIN, MAXXIMUM PRODUCTIONS’ MAXX FOXX, SPYDERVO CREATIVE SERVICES’ SPYDER HARRISON, KTLK/MINNEAPOLIS’ JON JUSTICE, WRVR-WOGY-WJCE/MEMPHIS Chief Eng. SKIP REYNOLDS, AEG LIVE's JOYCE SZUDZIK, iHEARTMEDIA/MINNEAPOLIS Chief Eng. AARON WHITE, consultant GEORGE WILLIAMS, SDI MEDIA’s DAYNA TALLEY, voiceover pro and former WODS/BOSTON's LOREN RAYE, WHEB/PORTSMOUTH and WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH PD JOHN LAURENTI, and to WFRE/FREDRICK, MD APD GABBY LOIELO.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (7/9), TESHMEDIA GROUP President, and syndicated personality JOHN TESH, UME EVP/East Coast Labels-Urban KATINA BYNUM, CUMULUS VP/Rock and CUMULUS/CHICAGO VP/Operations TROY HANSON, NIA BROADCASTING President NEAL ARDMAN, KTXN/VICTORIA's STEVE COFFMAN, KVEG/LAS VEGAS VP/GM GARY COX, WAJI/FORT WAYNE's DAVE B. GOODE, WSYB/RUTLAND, VT PD JUDY ANDERSON, WKKO/TOLEDO's JERRY MAC, former EDEL ENTERTAINMENT’s RON METZ, BOOGIE RECORDS' PAT O’CONNOR, MIDWESTI/TERRE HAUTE News Dir. FRANK RUSH, KRXP/COLORADO SPRINGS’ AUBREY BISHOP, broadcast vet DON SAINTE-JOHNN, PACIFIC NORTHWEST MUSIC PROMOTIONS’ FRED ZAEHLER, CUMULUS/PENNSYLVANIA RVP RON GIOVANNIELLO, WBTF/LEXINGTON’s DJ DIMEPIECE, former WEBG/CHICAGO’s MASON SCHREADER, former KSEQ/FRESNO’s KIMMIE MARQUEZ, PLAY ACTION PROMOTION's ROB TARANTINO, and KVOO-KXBL/TULSA’s TANNER MESSER.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (7/10), AUDACY’s MONICA RIVERA, ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND Market Mgr. LISA DECKER, LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS’ TIM JEFFREYS, HOLLYWOOD RECORDS’ VICTOR LENTINI, former KJSN/MODESTO's GARY MICHAELS, KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD MD KENN MCCLOUD, AUDACY SVP/Revenue Analytics & Network FRED BENNETT, former WIXX/GREEN BAY's DAVID BURNS, KMJI/TEXARKANA Dir./Ops JERRY CAYLOR, voiceover specialist CATHY FAULKNER, WBDX-WLLJ/CHATTANOOGA's SCHOLAR BRAD, HITSHOP RECORDS' KIM STEPHENS, former KBAY/SAN JOSE's JONA DENZ-HAMILTON, WUSL/PHILADELPHIA’s ROXY ROMEO, WWCD/COLUMBUS, OH PD LAURA LEE, JAM STREET MEDIA Pres. MATTY STAUDT, former WPGC/WASHINGTON D.C. PD JAY HICKS, KCAL-KOLA/RIVERSIDE’s DONNA DECOSTER, CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM OM and WJOX PD RYAN HANEY, WKLC/CHARLESTON-HUNTINGTON WV PD CHILI WALKER, WRWD/POUGHKEEPSIE’s BETH CHRISTY, and KMZK/GRAND JUNCTION, CO PD KRIS KAIN.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (7/11), to RENDER RECORDS CEO BRAD DAVIDSON, iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE Market Pres. SHARI GONZALEZ, WBHX-WWZY/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ Programming Advisor JOE MCCOY, WESTWOOD ONE's JEFF KOPPES, RADIO INFORMER/NASHVILLE's DALE TURNER, voiceover goddess JENNIFER VAUGHN, THE DAVIN & ANA SHOW’s DAVIN FESMIRE, iHEARTMEDIA/WEST PALM BEACH OM DAVE DENVER, HUGHES PROMOTIONS consultant GENE HUGHES, former WDZH/DETROIT's RAT, WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS’ JAY DILLON, SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA Dig. Content Mgr. NATHAN JAMES, WNNS-WUSW/SPRINGFIELD, IL PD CHRIS MURPHY, and to KUAD/FT. COLLINS’ MICHAEL KRAIG MASON.

« see more Net News