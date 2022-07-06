Alisa Preisler

GROUND CONTROL TOURING's ALISA PREISLER is joining ANOTHER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, bringing clients SHANNON AND THE CLAMS and SHANNON SHAW, while continuing as a booking agent at GCT.

The CLEVELAND native, a graduate of DREXEL UNIVERSITY, began her music industry career at THE AGENCY GROUP in 2007 as a receptionist, working her way to assistant, then associate agent, before leaving in 2014 to join GROUND CONTROL TOURING as an agent.

Since then, ALISA has looked after the live careers of artists, including WET, HUNX & HIS PUNX, and SHANNON AND THE CLAMS. This year, she began managing both THE CLAMS and SHANNON SHAW's solo project. ANOTHER MANAGEMENT COMPANY is the home of KURT VILE, WAXAHATCHEE, SNAIL MAIL and now both SHANNON AND THE CLAMS and SHANNON SHAW.

Commented ALISA, “SHANNON AND THE CLAMS was one of the first bands I signed when I became an agent, and it has been incredibly rewarding to be a part of their growth – from DIY shows to sold-out clubs to festival appearances and beyond. Being part of an artist’s long-term career growth is why I began working in the music industry in the first place, so becoming a manager is a natural progression. AMC’s artist-friendly approach to growing careers is aligned with my own, and I am thrilled to join their growing team.”

Added ANOTHER MANAGEMENT COMPANY Co-founder RENNIE JAFFE, “ALISA has been a world-class booking agent for over 10 years representing YUMI ZOUMA, CHASTITY BELT, SHANNON AND THE CLAMS and more. I am very excited to work with her as she expands her passion for music and bands into artist management."

