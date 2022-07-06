Ana Mancebo (Photo: BMI)

BMI hosted the “Sonidos NYC” showcase in support of the LAMC conference TUESDAY night at DROM in NEW YORK CITY, featuring performances by promising up-and-coming musicians in LATIN music.

The '80s-inspired electro-pop music duo REYNA opened the show, followed by soul and R&B songstress ANA MANCEBO, alternative indie-rock singer/songwriter NEYSA BLAY and NEW YORK native RANDY CLASS closed out the night. DJ AUDIOIKO performed in between sets with his mixes.

To learn more about these artists and stay up to date on all things LATIN, visit www.bmi.com/genres/latin.





Reyna at BMI Latin Music Showcast (Photo: BMI)





« see more Net News