Camp

At the end of last week, AUDACY AC WRCH (LITE 100.5)/HARTFORD PD/morning host ALLAN CAMP retired after a 47-year radio ride, the last 33 of which were spent waking up “The Insurance Capital Of The World.”

Before he hung up his headphones, we asked CAMP to look back on what was indeed a remarkable career, filled with many highlights, including stellar ratings and memories to last a lifetime. Read his ALL ACCCESS 10 QUESTIONS here.

Stay in touch with ALLAN CAMP via his new email address.

