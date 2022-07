Guitarist MANNY CHARLTON, a founding member of the band NAZARETH, has died. He was 80. News of CHARLTON's death came from his grandson, JAMIE CHARLTON, via social media.

CHARLTON co-founded NAZARETH in 1968 with vocalist DAN MCCAFFERTY, bassist PETE AGNEW, and drummer DARRELL SWEET. The band had its biggest hit in 1975 with "Love Hurts".

No cause of death has been noted. GUITARWORLD.COM's JACKSON MAXWELL has more here.

« see more Net News