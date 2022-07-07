Joffe, Wakeman, Alcampo, Chohan, Valls Vigil

PIXELYNX, a music metaverse platform founded by JOEL ZIMMERMAN (deadmau5) and RICHIE HAWTIN (PLASTIKMAN) has brought aboard several new hires from the gaming, creative and music industries.

Joining PIXELYNX:

COO PAUL JOFFE, formerly SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT GM/Games.

Head Of Production STEVE WAKEMAN, formerly of CODEMASTERS, INSPIRED GAMING GROUP and PM CONNECT

Creative Director ZAC ACAMPO, A game director, managing director, design director and artist with 17 years of experience on console and mobile.

VP/Audio Systems And Music PAL CHOHAN, most recently TIKTOK Product Manager for Music Research and Development.

Games System Designer JAIME VALLS VIGIL, former Senior Game Designer at BLACKMOUTH GAMES, COATSINK, and FUNFAIR TECHNOLOGIES.

PIXELYNX Co-founder and CEO INDER PHULL commented, "All five new PIXELYNX hires, along with RICHARD SANDERS, bring with them crucial skills and forward-thinking approaches to technology, gaming, Web3, music and business. With their many years of experience working for some of the most influential and established companies in the world, their expertise will be essential to the continued success of PIXELYNX."

RICHARD SANDERS also joins PIXELYNX as Group Strategy Advisor. SANDERS was most recently CEO at TIDAL. SANDERS is a former President at KOBALT MUSIC GROUP, Chairman at SONY MUSIC INTERNATIONAL, as well as SONYBMG Pres./Global Marketing and CMO.

« see more Net News