Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at radio sales in his latest JACOblog. With 'In The Art Of Radio Sales: It’s All About The “Why”', JACOBS delves into what makes radio sales done well, an art, a craft and difficult to master.

JACOBS isn't talking about "rate quoters, the order takers, and the schleppers". He's looking at skilled sales marketing problem solvers. The sales marketing problem solvers that know the "Why" of what the station does and how it best relates to the client.

