AUDACY Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH has hired CADILLAC JACK to join the “Y’D AWAKE” morning show alongside co-hosts MARIA D’ANTONIO and KRISTEN BUCCIGROSSI, effective JULY 11th. He arrives following a brief stint in FLORIDA as APD/morning host at SUN BROADCASTING Country WHEL (HELL YEAH!)/FORT MYERS (NET NEWS 3/3), and before that was Assistant Brand Mgr. and morning co-host at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WITL/LANSING, MI.

Prior to WITL, JACK worked at then ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT (where he was APD/midday host), BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WQYK/TAMPA and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA. At WDSY, he fills a vacancy created by STONEY RICHARDS' departure at the end of last year to focus on his acting career (NET NEWS 12/6/21).

“CADILLAC JACK brings an energy and engagement that Country fans in PITTSBURGH will love,” said AUDACY/PITTSBURGH SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “As Y108 continues to grow as a leading County outlet on a variety of platforms, welcoming a talent like CADILLAC will add to our evolution and growth.”

“I am beyond excited to join AUDACY and Y108 in PITTSBURGH,” said JACK. “It’s a great opportunity to be in an incredible city with amazing staff and work for this incredible company.”

