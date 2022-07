Scholarship Winners Named

Scholarship winners for the 2022 RISING THROUGH THE RANKS program, presented by RAB, BMI and MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC, have been chosen. This year's program will be a hybrid event with a virtual session on AUGUST 2nd and an in-person event AUGUST 9th-11th at the BMI NASHVILLE office.

Featured speakers for the event include iHEARTMEDIA/Markets Group Pres. HARTLEY ADKINS, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA owner/ operator KRISTIN CANTRELL, XPERI/Broadcast Services Sr. Mgr. DONNA DETWEILER, RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER, BMI/Industry Relations Exec. Dir. JESSICA FROST, CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES, RAB Dir./Sales KIM JOHNSON, MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK VP/GM PATTY KINCAID, AUDACY COO SUSAN LARKIN, BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL/SAN FRANCISCO SVP/Market Mgr. VAL MAKI, MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC Board Pres. RUTH PRESSLAFF, RAB SVP/Professional Development JEFF SCHMIDT, EMMIS Market Comptroller ERIKA SYLVIA, LEIGHTON BROADCASTING VP/Sales And Marketing STEPHANIE THEISEN, TELEVISA-UNIVISION Pres. & Regional Radio GM SABINA WIDMANN and iHEARTMEDIA/KENTUCKY/INDIANA Region Dir./Country Programming ASHLEY WILSON.

2022 Scholarship Recipients:

Staci Bonner, iHeartMedia/West Valley, UT

Nicole Bossio, Beasley Media Group/Detroit, MI

Karen Buckner, iHeartMedia | iHeart Digital Solutions, Jacksonville, FL

Christine Cartwright, CapCity Communications/Frankfort, KY

Lila El Naggar, Key Networks, New York, NY

Ali Evans, Chapel Hill Media Group/Chapel Hill, NC

Jennifer Evans, Stingray Media, Charlottetown, Montreal, Quebec

Liz Goshert, Federated Media/Mishawaka, IN

Sari Harlow, East Arkansas Broadcasters/Jonesboro, AR

Angie Keilhauer, BMI, Nashville, TN

Mollie Kendrick, Audacy/Sacramento, CA

Emily Leonard, 5 Star Media/Saga Communications, Clarksville, TN

Nikki Lyter, Hubbard Broadcasting – 2060 Digital/Baxter, MN

Kristen Martin, Cromwell Media/Owensboro, KY

Zipporah Mondy, KJIW/Helena, AR

Kara Moninger, Alpha Media/Louisville, KY

Kaylin Mozdzen, Townsquare Media/Marcy, NY

Karen Muth-Pasco, GenMedia Partners

Chelley Odle, Odle Media Group, LLC, Park Hills, MO

Kathy Paxton, Basin Radio Network/Legend Communications, Gillette, WY

Kimberli Rivera, Audacy/Phoenix, AZ

Maya Szymanski, Katz Radio Group, Culver City, CA

Claudia Talamantez, TelevisaUnivision/Austin, TX

Lisa Varner, North Central Florida Media Group/Saga Communications, Ocala, FL

Roxie Wadelington, Audacy/Greensboro, NC

Madison Wright, RAB, New York, NY

