In this week's "BEYOND THE 615" column, ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Editor TODD STACH shares the importance of activating the listener's attention.

STACH said, "You might be a great storyteller, but if nobody’s paying attention, they won’t hear your amazing conversation. Your listener has so many things on his or her mind and so many distractions all around that you must first capture their attention. There’s an easy way to help someone go from passive to active listening so that they mentally and emotionally join you. Clear bring-in/hook lines will help you pull someone who’s listening passively into your conversation."

