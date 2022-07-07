Hosting Jobs Event

iHEARTMEDIA/CENTRAL FLORIDA will host its 2nd FLORIDA JOBS NOW CAREER EXPO, an event connecting job seekers to companies with opportunities and benefits. The event happens THURSDAY, JULY 14th from noon – 4p (EDT) at CANVAS EVENT VENUE in ORLANDO.

iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO/MELBOURNE Area Pres. BARBARA LATHAM commented, "We look forward to bringing our second of three recruiting events this year to Central FLORIDA. As a business ourselves serving our local community in Central FLORIDA, we continue to realize the need from our business partners to fill jobs and is a top priority. We feel uniquely poised to help connect these businesses with people living or moving to Central FLORIDA as an essential part of our efforts in our local communities."

The iHEARTMEDIA CENTRAL FLORIDA stations include Talk WTKS-F (REAL RADIO 104.1), News-Talk WFLF-A-W231CT-W226BT (NEWSRADIO WFLA), Top 40 WXXL (XL106.7), Sports WYGM-A-W245CL (96.9 THE GAME), Active Rock WJRR, Hip Hop WTKS-HD2-W283AN (104.5 THE BEAT), AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7), Tropical WRUM (RUMBA 100.3), and Spanish Talk WRSO-A-W250CE (ACCION 97.9).

