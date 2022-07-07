Zeiders (Photo: Preston Leatherman)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has signed a global publishing deal with WARNER RECORDS’ WARREN ZEIDERS. He will make his GRAND OLE OPRY debut on SATURDAY, JULY 9th. The 23-year-old artist hails from HERSHEY, PA.

ZEIDERS' song, “Ride The Lightning,” obtained more than 657 million global views on TIKTOK and was RIAA certified Gold. His latest single, “Wild Horse,” is out now.

“717 Tapes,” ZEIDERS’ debut EP, was released in OCTOBER of last year and was recently followed up by “717 Tapes, Vol. 2..” Shortly after the release of "Vol. 2", ZEIDERS sold out his debut NASHVILLE show at EXIT/IN, and he is currently headlining his "717 Tapes Tour," which runs through SEPTEMBER.

« see more Net News