Kaplan

AUDACY has promoted LOS ANGELES Imaging/Creative Director JAKE KAPLAN to the newly created role of Director/Imaging & Sound Design for the company. KAPLAN is a 20-year ENTERCOM / CBS / AUDACY vet, having created imaging for stations across the company.

In his new role, KAPLAN will oversee national vendor relationships, creating collaborative teams for brand imaging projects, oversee exclusive station imaging, build format imaging teams, oversee campaigns for national initiatives and events and more.

« see more Net News