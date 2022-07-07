Maloney

BIG RADIO has added SEAN MALONEY to its news department, which serves all of its stations in JANESVILLE, WI, including News-Talk/Sports WCLO and Country WJVL, among others. All of the stations in the cluster air local news.

MALONEY was most recently the Sports Dir./announcer at WFAW-A/WSJY-F/WKCH-F/FORT ATKINSON/WHITEWATER, WI.

OM TIM BREMEL said in an internal memo, "SEAN comes to us from WFAW/WSJY, where he worked for both NRG and MAGNUM doing sports and some news before searching for ‘something more.' We hope we have that to offer! He brings versatility, which is a big plus, and is eager to add value to the news department."

