Molly Neuman (Photo Credit: José Castrellón)

DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS has named MOLLY NEUMAN to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer of the company. In her new role, she will oversee marketing and communications initiatives across the breadth of DOWNTOWN’s global group of owned and operated music companies. NEUMAN was most recently President of SONGTRUST. She joined SONGTRUST in 2017 as Global Head Of Business Development and was elevated to President in 2019.

"Over the past five years, MOLLY has led SONGTRUST through a period of dramatic growth, establishing the company as one of the largest and most successful independent music publishing administration services in the world,” said ANDREW BERGMAN, CEO of DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS. "As we continue our global expansion through our powerful suite of services available to the music industry, MOLLY’s skills as a communicator, evangelist and a leading voice in our industry will serve her well in this important new role."

NEUMAN said, “My time at SONGTRUST developing and growing our offer of global music publishing administration services to the traditionally overlooked community of creators has been incredibly rewarding. I am grateful to ANDREW and JUSTIN [KALIFOWITZ] for entrusting me with this larger role as we continue to refine our offerings at DOWNTOWN. I have no doubt that ROB and SUSANNE will brilliantly carry on our work at SNGTRUST. I am equally proud of our entire group of companies at DOWNTOWN and am absolutely thrilled to begin my next chapter making sure our excellence is well understood and recognized."

