SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed multi-platinum-selling songwriter/producer JONAS JEBERG to a worldwide publishing agreement. The LA-based, COPENHAGEN native is known for crafting chart-topping hits such as AVA MAX’s “Maybe You’re The Problem,” as well as No. 1 hits like “High Hopes” by PANIC! AT THE DISCO; “Marry Me” by JASON DERULO; “Fetish” by SELENA GOMEZ ft. GUCCI MANE; “Rollercoaster” by JONAS BROTHERS, and many others.

JEBERG said, “Songwriting and producing songs is my passion. Besides my wife and kids, there’s nothing I love more in this world! So, I’m very excited to work with THOMAS KROTTINGER, the whole SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING team, and their incredible roster of top-tier artists, songwriters, and fellow producers. Collaboration and great minds coming together are at the heart of hit songs, and I can’t think of a better team than these guys under the leadership of JON PLATT.”

VP/Creative, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING added, “JONAS is an incredibly gifted songwriter who continues to go above and beyond. We are excited to partner with JONAS and his team, and we look forward to supporting his creative journey.”





