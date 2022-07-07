Steele

NASHVILLE-based VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP has named MICHAEL STEELE VP/STREAMING and DIGITAL for the company. He will oversee playlisting and digital strategy, working closely with DSP partners, including APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON MUSIC, PANDORA, SPOTIFY, YOUTUBE MUSIC and SOUNDCLOUD.

STEELE brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role, having started in radio broadcasting at the age of 14 in his hometown of VERMILLION, SD, and culminating his programming journey to iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES. Most recently, he was Senior Dir./Playlist Programming and Curation for WARNER MUSIC GROUP, where he oversaw playlist strategy and spearheaded digital marketing campaigns for WARNER, ATLANTIC and ELEKTRA recording artists.

STEELE said, “I’m honored to be on board at VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP. This forward-thinking team represents a diverse roster of artists including CLAYTON ANDERSON, CODY BELEW, LEIGH NASH and O.N.E THE DUO. Each is completely unique, and VISIONARY’s approach to nurturing their individual artistry is unlike any other team that I’ve ever worked with. It’s incredibly refreshing, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Strategist ANASTASIA BROWN added, “We’re proud to welcome MICHAEL STEELE to our growing VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP team. He not only brings experience in playlist curation across a diverse range of genres, he’s a forward thinker, a leader, and approaches each project and artist campaign with a keen sense of creativity. It’s simply impossible to box him in, and we love that! We look forward to growing our artists’ visions as we develop film, TV and documentary projects, all with MICHAEL at our digital helm.”

Founding Partner RON ZAMBER added, “MICHAEL is an outstanding addition to our team. He thinks globally and executes with precision. While an experienced , forward-thinking strategist, one of his superpowers is adaptability. MICHAEL knows how to turn-on-a-dime to super serve our digital partners on behalf of our diverse family of artists and projects.”

Founding Partner NICK SCIORRA also added, "It’s rare to find someone of MICHAEL’s experience, caliber and long-standing relationships who is so on the front foot of innovative distribution platform trends that he is a perfect fit to lead our uniquely designed content model at VISIONARY. We’re excited to have him on our team and look forward to the magic his leadership will bring to VISIONARY, its artists and innovators."

