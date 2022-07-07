Campanario

The A WONDER MEDIA COMPANY has promoted JOHN CAMPANARIO to AURN (AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS) SVP/Digital Media & Brand Communications.

He joined AURN in 2018 and launched the company’s digital platforms. He began his media career in the A WONDER MEDIA's SUPERADIO division as Mix Show Dir., Affiliate Relations Mgr., and Network Producer of THE WENDY WILLIAMS EXPERIENCE.

CAMPANARIO will continue to oversee original web-based creations and expand the company's offerings with social media influencers and gaming.

CEO CHESLEY MADDOX-DORSEY said, “JOHN has more than proven himself as a great leader with both a creative vision and his uniquely approachable management style. With the expansion of our digital media department, we are excited to have his leadership, which affords us continued growth as we explore more emerging digital areas."

