Commissioned Five Paranormal & Science Fiction Pilots

Podcasting studio ECHOVERSE has commissioned five unscripted Pilots From PRX PRODUCTIONS focusing on the Paranormal and Science Fiction as a push into unscripted Podcasting for the new studio. The original series delve into the examination, discussion, and exploration of various aspects of science fiction and the supernatural, and are part of a new initiative by the two-year-old podcasting studio to broaden the scope of its programming beyond scripted fiction audio. The five-part series will include: DEEP DIVE, HUNTING THE UNKNOWN, THIS IS KINDA F’D UP, ESCAPE POD And TALES OF THE UNKNOWN

Pres./ECHOVERSE MARK STERN said, “ECHOVERSE’s expansion into unscripted is a natural extension of our commitment to deliver best-in-class original audio in science fiction, supernatural, and fantasy. PRX’s expertise in this field makes them the perfect partner to help create shows with a unique perspective that will draw both die-hard fans and casual listeners.”

Chief/Business Development and Content at PRX, JASON SALDANHA added, “ECHOVERSE is creating much of today’s most creative genre audio. We’re thrilled to partner with the team to continue to push creative boundaries and to explore new ground.”

