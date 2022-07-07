Coming To Colorado

FOREFRONT NETWORKS, producers of the LIVE IN THE VINEYARD (LITV) and LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GONE COUNTRY (LITVGC), are launching a new music, wine and lifestyle event series called ELEVATION, with the inaugural three-day event, ELEVATION BEAVER CREEK, to be held OCTOBER 2nd-4th in BEAVER CREEK, CO.

Talent scheduled to appear during the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendance at ELEVATION is limited to invited industry guests, including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives, DSP curators, VIPs and corporate hospitality groups from around the country. Find more information here.

"We want to take the elements of NAPA and transcend them to other hand-selected markets," said FOREFRONT Pres. BOBBII JACOBS. "We want to go to places that exemplify Zen and beauty and where the artists and industry can embrace the local culture, We also want to incorporate the artist's other interests and passions. Untertwining exploration into our programming with artist-led adventures, such as hiking, skeet shooting, and golf outings, is important to us. The spectacular backdrop and excursions that BEAVER CREEK, CO offers will help us achieve that."

