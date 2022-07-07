Dylan (Photo: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

VARIETY is reporting that a newly recorded version of BOB DYLAN's "Blowin' In The Wind" sold at an auction at CHRISTIE’s in LONDON THURSDAY (7/7) for over its estimated value, going for 1,482,000 pounds, the equivalent of $1,769,508 million in U.S. dollars. Apparently, the live bidding topped out at 1.2 million pounds, but an official release sent out by Christie’s cites the higher price, including commissions.

According to VARIETY, the new version of DYLAN’s 1962 folk classic was produced by T BONE BURNETT with a small band of musicians, with DYLAN recorded in LOS ANGELES and the rest of the group in NASHVILLE. It was recorded directly to a newly invented kind of acetate recording, which BURNETT, who had worked to develop the analog technology for years, calls an Ionic Original. Although it is a new format, with reportedly higher fidelity and a coating that is said to make it almost impervious to normal wear-and-tear, the 10-inch disc can be played on a normal record player.

CHRISTIE’s Senior Specialist in Americana, Books and Manuscripts PETER KLARNET said, “We are so pleased with the excellent result this evening for the ‘Ionic Original’ disc of BOB DYLAN’s first new studio recording of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ since 1962. To work with such an incredibly important and groundbreaking advance in analogue playback technology is a tremendous honor. We are excited that this is just the beginning for this amazing new opportunity for recording artists to work with T BONE and NEOFIDELITY to reset the value of music.”

Read the full story here.

« see more Net News