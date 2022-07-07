Shomby

Who's on your "MT. RUSHMORE" of career mentors? In the latest installment of his column for our "Consultant Tips" feature, COUNTRY RADIO'S COACH owner and CEO JOHN SHOMBY gives credit to his mentors, a group he says "passed on very specific attributes that has had a profound effect on my career," and encourages you to make your own list. But don't stop there, he says, "reach out to each and thank them ... Never forget who helped you along the way."

Read the full column, "Who Belongs On Your Career MT. RUSHMORE" in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News