DJ Koolout

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA afternoon host JOHNNY "DJ KOOLOUT" STARKS has exited the station. STARKS had been with the station since JANUARY. KDGS Brand Mgr. GREG WILLIAMS has begun the search for STARKS' successor.

KDGS' ZEB is filling in during the search.

You can get a full description of the position and apply through AUDACY here.

