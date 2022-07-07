-
Johnny 'DJ Koolout' Starks Exits KDGS (Power 93.5)/Wichita
by Pete Jones
July 8, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA afternoon host JOHNNY "DJ KOOLOUT" STARKS has exited the station. STARKS had been with the station since JANUARY. KDGS Brand Mgr. GREG WILLIAMS has begun the search for STARKS' successor.
KDGS' ZEB is filling in during the search.
You can get a full description of the position and apply through AUDACY here.