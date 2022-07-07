Young Thug (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

OSCAR-winning documentary filmmaker ALEX GIBNEY's JIGSAW PRODUCTIONS and ROLLING STONE FILMS are partnering to produce a movie and podcast about the rise of JEFFREY WILLIAMS aka YOUNG THUG, his YSL label along with the criminal indictment that has seen him and his fellow artists imprisoned.

Directors for both the documentary series and the podcast are yet to be determined.

ROLLING STONE CEO GUS WENNER and ROLLING STONE FILMS SVP JASON FINE will executive produce all projects. JIGSAW PRODUCTIONS' STACEY OFFMAN and RICHARD PERELLO will serve as executive producers of the documentary series, while SRUTHI PINNAMANENI will lead the audio adaptation.

The untitled projects will offer a comprehensive look at the rise of YOUNG THUG and YSL RECORDS amidst the larger ATLANTA hip-hop scene, and the ongoing RICO case against YSL that accuses the musician and 27 other alleged collaborators of crimes ranging from racketeering to murder. The projects seek to separate the fact from the fiction of the criminal charges against YSL members, while also interrogating the controversial practice of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence of criminal activity.

Commented WENNER, “We’re thrilled to partner with the talented team at JIGSAW to tell this ambitious and important story about one of the most compelling and controversial music scenes of the moment."

Added FINE, "ROLLING STONE’s deep coverage of ATLANTA hip-hop gives us unique access and perspective on this story, and we’re excited to tell one of the most fascinating cultural stories today as it unfolds in real time."

Stated JIGSAW's OFFMAN, “JIGSAW is thrilled to partner with the formidable team at ROLLING STONE to explore YOUNG THUG and YSL RECORDS'’ story in a style that is both absorbing and journalistically rigorous. It’s an intriguing narrative with engaging characters and enormous First Amendment consequences when song lyrics are applied in a criminal indictment."

« see more Net News