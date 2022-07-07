The Rock Anthology Show

TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY station KTCU/FORT WORTH's "Rock Menagerie" will celebrate 30 years on the air this SUNDAY, JULY 10th, from 7 to 10p (CT), with show host DALE GLEITZ.

The Rock anthology show now has a playlist of over 20,300 songs, and recent musical themes have included First Names, Song Tag (next song title starts with the last letter of a previous song’s title) and broken New Year’s resolutions.

For more info on the show, check out the KTCU FACEBOOK page HERE.





