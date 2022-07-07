-
Texas Christian University's KTCU/Fort Worth, TX Celebrates 30 Years Of 'Rock Menagerie'
by Ken Anthony
July 8, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY station KTCU/FORT WORTH's "Rock Menagerie" will celebrate 30 years on the air this SUNDAY, JULY 10th, from 7 to 10p (CT), with show host DALE GLEITZ.
The Rock anthology show now has a playlist of over 20,300 songs, and recent musical themes have included First Names, Song Tag (next song title starts with the last letter of a previous song’s title) and broken New Year’s resolutions.
For more info on the show, check out the KTCU FACEBOOK page HERE.