Lewis Black (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

Comedian LEWIS BLACK has filed a copyright infringement suit against PANDORA, as comedians (classified as "spoken word") fight to earn royalties for their written works, much as songwriters do. These works are clearly protected by copyright law. While performing rights organizations like BMI, ASCAP, and SESAC have existed since the 1930’s, performing rights organizations for spoken word (like SPOKEN GIANTS) have only existed since 2019.

SPOKEN GIANTS CEO JIM KING, which represents the written copyrights of hundreds of comedy authors and estates, including BLACK. has engaged prominent copyright litigator RICHARD BUSCH as part of their legal team assembled to assist members in their respective legal actions.

"The comedy community stands firm in their belief that their written work has value. Without the written work, there would be no recordings and no live performances. In discussions with SPOTIFY, PANDORA, SIRIUSXM and others to negotiate reasonable royalties for comedy authors, we have offered reasonable rate structures that would allow platforms to create a framework for compensating comedy authors. Given all the lessons they’ve learned as they’ve battled songwriters for over a decade, this should have been a simple matter, resolved amicably in the boardroom, and jointly announced. Instead, these services have turned their back on comedy.

"Since NOVEMBER, they’ve penalized comedians with take-downs, refused to add new material, and issued knowingly inaccurate statements suggesting that their 'million-dollar' licenses with record labels (for the recorded work) somehow cover royalty payments to the author of the underlying written works. It’s the equivalent of saying a license with COLUMBIA RECORDS to stream a BOB DYLAN album negates the need to also pay songwriting royalties to him through SESAC.

"PANDORA and others are simply delaying the inevitable by ignoring established legal precedents in music, and repeating simliar losing arguments and red herrings from their attacks against songwriters. Not only is our work far from being a new concept, we operate on the legally-protected belief that requiring creators to choose between exposure and compensation is unacceptable. We stand firmly alongside Mr. BLACK for fighting to win a victory for all in his community."

