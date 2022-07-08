New Licensing Deal

MDUNDO.COM, a leading music service in AFRICA, has signed a new agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) to make UMG's catalog available to MDUNDO's 17 million monthly users across AFRICA.

MDUNDO CEO MARTIN MOLLER NIELSEN commented, "Our focus is to provide a relevant service to the hundreds of millions of potential users in AFRICA that are getting online. In recent years, MDUNDO.COM has reported explosive growth, from 5 million monthly users in JUNE 2020 to an expected 19-20 million monthly active users in JUNE 2022 and a +225% growth in revenue for the year ending JUNE 2022. As the leading music company globally, we are extremely pleased to work with UNIVERSAL MUSIC within AFRICA towards our vision of providing AFRICA with an easy and legal solution to accessing music that fits the local consumers."

UMG EVP/AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST and ASIA ULRIK CAHN added, "MARTIN and his team have built an impressive platform for African artists, and we look forward to working together to expand the footprint for our African and international talent within the continent."

