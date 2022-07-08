Perez (Photo; Twitter)

Veteran CHICAGO mixer and air personality JULIAN "JUMPIN" PEREZ has taken to social media to announce his departure from radio to take on a new venture. PEREZ, who has been mixing for nearly 40 years in CHICAGO at WGCI, WVAZ (V103), WBBM (B96), WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), and WBMX (then 104.3 JAMS), intends to announce his plans in the coming days.

You can see PEREZ' radio farewell on FACEBOOK.

