Saweetie (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

WARNER RECORDS artist SAWEETIE had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the LOS ANGELES DODGERS game THURSDAY versus the CHICAGO CUBS. The team was celebrating FILIPINO HERITAGE NIGHT at DODGERS STADIUM and asked SAWEETIE, whose mother is Filipino/Chinese to do the honors of throwing out the first pitch to DODGERS all-star MOOKIE BETTS.

Check out SAWEETIE form (and nails) on TIKTOK.

« see more Net News