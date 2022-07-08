Wilson (Photo: Twitter)

AUDACY Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND has brought back NICK WILSON to co-host afternoons with DUSTIN FOX beginning JULY 18. From 2015-2018, WILSON was one of the station's evening hosts.

AUDACY/CLEVELAND SVP/Market Mgr. TOM HERSCHEL commented, "Having NICK back in CLEVELAND to rejoin our lineup is a great moment for THE FAN, the radio home of the BROWNS and the most local sports talk in CLEVELAND.

WILSON added, "Leaving CLEVELAND was an impossible decision four years ago. It's an honor to be rejoining 92.3 THE FAN. Afternoon drive in CLEVELAND is hallowed ground, and I can't think of a better person to team up with than DUSTIN FOX. I can't thank TOM HERSCHEL, ANDY ROTH and the entire leadership group at AUDACY CLEVELAND enough for making my dreams come true again."

WILSON, an AKRON, OH native, has spent the last four years at URBAN ONE Sports WFNZ-A/CHARLOTTE.

« see more Net News