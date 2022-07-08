AMERICANA MUD RADIO

As reported in the RUTLAND HERALD, RADIO VERMONT Triple A WEXP/RUTLAND, VT has returned to operations as AMERICANA “MUD RADIO.” The station was launched on JULY 4th, post a weekend of patriotic stunting. WEXP had been silent since JULY 2021 when the license was transferred from MUSIC GUILD INTERNATIONAL back to the previous owner, WOODCHUCK RADIO, as a lawsuit resolution regarding purchase payment defaults.

SUN SIGNALS Triple A WCLX (FARM FRESH 102.9)/BURLINGTON, VT GM CHIP MORGAN, who is operating MUD RADIO stated “‘The roots of AMERICAN music. We’re describing it as a locally hand-curated mix of Americana, which will include rock, folk, blues and great old country classics. It’s a real cool mix of different songs you wouldn’t think would be played together. It’s music designed for people who like music, not people who only like hair metal bands or who only like classic rock.”

MUD RADIO has no web presence but can be streamed here.

