BENZTOWN has produced an audio tribute to ACADEMY AWARD-nominated actor JAMES CAAN. CAAN, who died WEDNESDAY (7/6) at 82, may best be known for his portrayal of SANTINO "SONNY" CORLEONE in 1972's THE GODFATHER.

The tribute was written by MIKE MCVAY, voiced by MJ BLOCH and produced by ROYCE STEVENSON. Listen to the audio tribute here.

