A set of JAMAICAN musicians and engineers known as POSITIVE VIBRATIONS will release COUNTRY GOES REGGAE on JULY 22nd. The 11-track project recreates the musical arrangements behind Country songs, fusing together the top Reggae musicians in JAMAICA with vocals from some of the biggest artists in Country music history.

The idea for COUNTRY GOES REGGAE came on trip to NEGRIL, JAMAICA in 2019, when the producer brothers were sitting at a sunset beach bar listening to Reggae classics as a car passed by blasting U.S. Country songs. The blend of different styles and cultures sparked the idea that the two worlds would blend perfectly together.

COUNTRY GOES REGGAE is the latest mashup from producers CHRISTIAN and FRANK BERMAN and partner RON OEHL, and features the vocal talents of JIMMIE ALLEN, RANDY HOUSER, ALEXANDRA KAY, TOBY KEITH, RASCAL FLATTS, LANDON PARKER, CHASE RICE, UNCLE KRACKER, LAINEY WILSON, ALABAMA and DOLLY PARTON.

