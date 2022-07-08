Wolf (Photo: Erin Bagatta)

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE has named radio veteran ERIN WOLF as MD. She succeeds JUSTIN BARNEY who was recently appointed APD at NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91.ONE)/NASHVILLE. (NET NEWS 6/22)

88NINE PD DORI ZORI stated “ERIN’s experience with and passion for public radio is unmatched in this city. She brings an enthusiasm for new music and a deep appreciation for our MILWAUKEE music scene that will both be incredible assets to our organization and our listeners.”

“I very much look forward to continuing my adventures in radio, exploring and scouting for new musical gems to share with the MILWAUKEE community and beyond,” WOLF said. “I also look forward to sharing the in-depth interviews and one-of-a-kind studio sessions that RADIO MILWAUKEE has become known for over the past 15 years.”

Aside from her MD duties, WOLF will host her own specialty show on SUNDAY evenings beginning in AUGUST. WOLF was most recently MD and on-air at MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING noncommercial Variety WMSE/MILWAUKEE. She spent 17 years at WMSE.

