Harris (Photo: Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

MTV is reporting that CALVIN HARRIS is set to release a new collaboration with HALSEY, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE and PHARRELL called "Stay With ME." The track is set to appear on his upcoming collection FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL 2, which is set for release on AUGUST 5th. According to Harris' TWITTER account, "Stay With Me" will be available on JULY 15th.

HARRIS has already dropped a few tracks from the forthcoming record, including "Potion" with DUA LIPA and YOUNG THUG, as well as "New Money" with 21 SAVAGE.

