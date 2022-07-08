Mason

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KLIF (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS - FT. WORTH's Morning Host MASON MOUSSETTE may have discovered the GOAT of chefs when her search for an award-winning cook made her a viral sensation. MASON asked her listeners and followers to help track down a mega-prize-winning VIRGINIA-KENTUCKY District Fair cook, LINDA SKEENS. SKEENS apparently took home first, second and third prize for best cookies at the fair, and she also swept all three awards for candy and for savory bread. It didn't stop there. In fact, she won the blue ribbon for cake, pie, brownie, sweet bread and best overall baked good (that was strawberry fudge). And she also won for canned tomatoes, canned corn, pickled peppers, sauerkraut, relish, spaghetti sauce and both jelly and jam. Then she took top honors in quilt embroidery.

So MASON, who currently has 1.1 million followers on TIK TOK (@masononthemic), set out to find SKEENS on the internet. Naturally, the search went viral and SKEENS' grandaughter connected the two.

SKEENS told MASON that she was diagnosed with leukemia in DECEMBER, but that the treatment she's on is working and that cooking for her friends and family helps. Check out the full story from NPR and watch MASON's TIKTOK call to help find SKEENS.

