Singer/songwriter JENNY TOLMAN and her husband Producer DAVE BRAINARD are expecting their first child. According to a PEOPLE report the news was shared at the end of TOLMAN’s new music video for her song "Same Train As You." See the video here.

"DAVE and I are so thrilled to get to share the most exciting news of our lives!" said TOLMAN. "We wrote 'Same Train as You' during our second co-writing session together, before we were together as a couple, when we hardly even knew each other."

She continued by saying, "It's very special to now make this announcement with the song that foreshadowed so much of what was to come for the two of us."

