Construction Ahead

TEXAS Country artist RANDY ROGERS attended the kickoff of the upcoming renovations at the historic BILLY BOB’s in FORT WORTH, TX this past TUESDAY (7/5).

ROGERS joined JOSH WEATHERS and others to smash a glitter-filled guitar against one of the two stage-front poles that will be removed from the venue as part of the renovation.

Picutred (L-R) ROGERS, WEATHERS (Photo: BILLY BOB'S TEXAS)

Planned updates to the venue include updates to the main showroom with the raising of stage-left to the level of the rest of the ceiling, as well as an overall advanced audio and visual experience and new digital ticketing improvements. The Main Stage will reopen on JULY 22nd with a scheduled tour stop of the “HOLD MY BEER AND WATCH THIS TOUR” featuring ROGERS and WADE BOWEN.

ROGERS and his band released their latest single "Picture Frames," in OCTOBER. The band is working on their latest album with an anticipated release later this year.

« see more Net News