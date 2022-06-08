Broadcasting Nationally

THE CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS will air nationally on over 700 local television and radio broadcast stations across the country beginning SATURDAY, JULY 9th through AUGUST 13th. The one-hour television and radio special, presented by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (NABLF), will celebrate and honor local broadcasters’ commitment to public service in the communities they serve (NET NEWS 6/8).

Actor and TV personality MARIO LOPEZ will host the awards program joined by celebrity presenters, including CBS SPORTS’ JAMES BROWN, ABC NEWS “NIGHTLINE” anchor JUJU CHANG, “GHOSTS” star ASHER GRODMAN, CHEF HUDA, artist MAGGIE ROSE, DAYTIME EMMY AWARD winner TAMRON HALL and radio personality ANGELA YEE.

