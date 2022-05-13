Musk (Photo: Nick_ Raille_07 / Shutterstock.com)

CNN is reporting ELON MUSK has informed TWITTER that he wants out of the $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. In a filing TODAY (7/8), MUSK claimed the reason is because TWITTER is "in material breach of multiple provisions" of the original agreement, which was signed in APRIL.

Analysts have speculated that the concerns may be an attempt to create a pretext to get out of a deal he may now see as overpriced. No word yet on TWITTER's response.

