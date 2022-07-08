Owens

ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND has named GEOFF OWENS Content Dir. for Top 40Rhythmic KINK-HD2 (WE 102.9) and Assistant Content Dir./MD for Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95.5). He will oversee programming for the two and will report to OM GENE SANDBLOOM, Market Manager LISA DECKER and EVP/Content PHIL BECKER. OWENS was most recently PD/afternoons at BICOASTAL MEDIA Top 40 KDUK/EUGENE, OR.

SANDBLOOM said, "GEOFF is not only a huge asset to both WE 102.9 and LIVE 95.5, but he brings to PORTLAND a toolkit of skills that we use across all of our ALPHA stations. Embracing a 'can do' attitude on whatever project he is given, he is a most-welcomed addition to our team."

OWENS added, "It feels great to be back in PORTLAND in my home town with a company I’ve admired for a long time. Add to that, the fact that I get to work directly with 2 great brands LIVE & WE is an added bonus! Thank you to LISA, GENE & PHIL for giving me the tools, the opportunity and the early trust in my ability to hit the ground running! Looking forward to taking these brands and ALPHA MEDIA to new heights!"

