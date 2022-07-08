100

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAM-A/ROCHESTER, NY is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The station signed on the air JULY 11, 1922 as WHQ. The station is being feted by the city of ROCHESTER, with Mayor MALIK EVANS declaring today “NEWSRADIO WHAM 1180 DAY.”

WHAM is also offering a historical perspective with “WHAM @ 100: AN ORAL HISTORY,” a weekly podcast hosted by JOE LOMONACO.

iHEARTMEDIA UPSTATE NEW YORK President ROBERT J. MORGAN said, “NEWSRADIO WHAM 1180 has been a friend and source of information to generations. With nearly 1,000,000 newscasts and even more conversations over the past 100 years, this iconic station has stood side by side with our listeners in good and bad times. Always present, always relevant, and always trusted.”

