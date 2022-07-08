Celebrating 100 Years On The Air

Legendary IHEARTMEDIA News WHAM/ROCHESTER, NY, celebrates its 100th anniversary as the longest surviving radio station in the city, WHAM 1180 debuted on JULY 11th, 1922, under the call letters WHQ. To honor the station’s milestone, Mayor MALIK EVANS will declare today “NEWSRADIO WHAM 1180 DAY” in ROCHESTER, NY. The local proclamation, along with local video greetings and dignitaries, can be found at www.WHAM1180.com today to coincide with the station’s historic launch.

WHAM 1180 will continue to celebrate its anniversary on its podcast “WHAM @ 100: An Oral History,” a weekly podcast hosted by JOE LOMONACO with rare archive recordings, new interviews with former, and current, WHAM staff, and stories about what WHAM means to the community. Listeners can hear the podcast on the station’s website as well as iHEARTRADIO and all major podcast platforms.

iHEARTMEDIA UPSTATE NEW YORK President ROBERT J. MORGAN commented, “NEWSRADIO WHAM 1180 has been a friend and source of information to generations. With nearly 1,000,000 newscasts and even more conversations over the past 100 years, this iconic station has stood side by side with our listeners in good and bad times. Always present, always relevant, and always trusted.”

Throughout its history, WHAM has been the home to legendary local and national news talk voices such as BOB LONSBERRY, TODD HALLIDY, BOB MATTHEWS, JACK SLATTERY & GEORGE HAEFNER, CHET WALKER & BETH ADAMS, RUSH LIMBAUGH, SEAN HANNITY, PAUL HARVEY, CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON, MARK LEVIN, JOE PAGS and many more.

« see more Net News