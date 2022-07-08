Endangered Species? (Photo: OleksiyGS / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY.COM recently published a story on how the vinyl shortage is impacting the record industry, since it has become the fastest-rising physical format in sales in recent years.

The combination of long waits, costly materials and high demand are affecting what listeners are placing on their turntables. Massive pre-orders for major label items like the ADELE album have sent independent labels and artists scurrying to find suppliers in a shrinking environment.'

The piece also describes how the shortage is affecting record stores, if the skyrocketing prices will eventually depress the market and the future of the format.

