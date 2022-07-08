Dina LaPolt

DINA LaPOLT's LOS ANGELES-based LaPOLT LAW music and entertainment firm whose clients range from STEVEN TYLER and OFFSET to DEADMAU5 and CARDI B, is promoting five of its attorneys to partner.

Founded by LaPOLT in 2001, the firm has built a reputation for its expertise in intellectual property law and public policy The new partners — KRISTIN WENNING, TOM DEAN, DOMINIC CHAKIOS, LINDSAY ARRINGTON and MARIAH COMER — have expertise in a range of matters integral to artist development, including brand partnerships, catalog sales, executive contracts and projects in emerging media (NFTs, Web3).

Said LaPOLT, “They are all zealous advocates for our clients. Their contributions have been vital to the growth of our business.”

All five partners also manage fashion, beauty and lifestyle brand partnerships for the firm’s growing roster of social media entrepreneurs and influencers.

Added LaPOLT LAW managing partner SARAH SCTT, “These appointments reflect their deep commitment to our tremendous clients."

LaPOLT is a co-founder of SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA (SONA) and has fought on behalf of creators to make sure they are paid fairly for their work. She is credited with being instrumental in the passage of 2018's MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT, and more recently, worked with members of CONGRESS to ensure music professionals were eligible for pandemic relief via THE CARES ACT. She is currently producing the ALFENI SHAKUR biopic, "Peace, Love & Respect."

Back row (Left to Right): Kristin Wenning, Mariah Comer, Lindsay Arrington Front row (Left to Right): Dominic Chaklos, Tom Dean

