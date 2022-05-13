Musk Wants To Walk On The Twitter Deal (Photo: Nick_ Raille_07 / Shutterstock.com)

Updating the ALL ACCESS BULLETIN on FRIDAY (NET NEWS 7/8), it looks like ELON MUSK’s decision to not complete the deal to purchase TWITTER for $44 billion is not going over so well with the TWITTER Board and its legal team.

CNN reported, “THE TWITTER BOARD is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with MR. MUSK and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement,” according to TWITTER board chair BRET TAYLOR, who TWEETED that statement on FRIDAY.

The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery. — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 8, 2022

That TWEET followed TWITTER statements that it is planning to follow through with the deal to completion. “We are confident we will prevail in the DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY.”

The deal provides for a $1 billion breakup fee to be paid to TWITTER if MUSK successfully backs out of the deal. However, you can now look for a major court fight ahead.

According to BLOOMBERG (7/10), “TWITTER INC. has hired merger law heavyweight firm of WACHTELL, LIPTON, ROSEN & KATZ as it races to sue ELON MUSK for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why Musk Wants To Pull Out

The on-again, off-again deal has hit a seemingly immovable snag with MUSK regarding the accuracy of TWITTER’s active user base of authenticated accounts versus what MUSK believes are an excessive amount of fake/spam or bot accounts.

According to CNN, MUSK’s attorneys wrote: “For nearly two months, MR. MUSK has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on TWITTER’s platform. This information is fundamental to TWITTER’s business and financial performance and is necessary to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.”

More on this story as it plays out.

« see more Net News